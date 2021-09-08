Nathaniel Howard Coffey was born on January 8th, 1952 in Winona, to the late John Lincoln Coffey and the late Minnie Lee (Bennett) Coffey. He was one of ten children, six boys and four girls. He was married to the late Rose Coffey.

He joined the church at a young age, and he was a caring man of God. He loved listening to gospel music. Howard graduated from Kilmichael High School. He was a hard-working man. He worked in construction for many years before retirement.

He loved tending to his vegetable garden and growing tomatoes, cucumbers, and other delicious homegrown vegetables. Howard liked having conversations with anyone and would talk your ear off about any topic. He enjoyed family gatherings, eating great food, and playing his favorite card game, spades. He was very competitive.

Howard fell ill and was admitted into assisted living. He resided there until he was granted his wings on August 15th, 2021 at Vaiden Community Living Center in Vaiden.

Howard was preceded in death by his father, John Lincoln Coffey, his mother, Minnie Lee Coffey, his wife, Rose Coffey, his two brothers, JC Dorris and Ray Charles Coffey, his sister, Lucile Kyles, his niece, Angela Coffey, and his two nephews, John Wallace and Lewis Coffey, Jr.

Howard leaves to cherish his memory: His brothers and sisters, Eudene Desessaure (Romon) of Atlanta, Ga., Willie Earl Coffey (Diane) of Chicago, Lewis Clayton Coffey (Dorothy) of McCarley, Emily Shepherd of Memphis, Tenn., Shirley Coffey Hollins (Joey) and Michael Coffey both of St. Louis, MO. His nieces Michelle Carter, Kia Coffey and Shonna Randle, His nephews Steven Coffey, Maurice Coffey, and Daryl Wallace. His smiles will also be missed by a host of great nieces and nephews.

