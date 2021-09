Graveside services for Melvin McChriston, Jr. of Winona, will be held on Sunday, September 19 at 1 p.m. at the Spring Hill Cemetery in Duck Hill.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 18 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Hughes and Sons Funeral Home in Winona.

Services entrusted to the professionals of Hughes and Sons Funeral Home of Winona