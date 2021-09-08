McDaniel Dixon, Jr., 84, died on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Allegiance Specialty Hospital in Greenville.

Services will be held Friday, September 10, 2021, at 2 p.m., graveside, in Sparta Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Greenwood.

Mr. Dixon was born on June 27, 1937, in Grenada, to the late McDaniel Dixon, Sr. and Rosalee Malone Dixon. He lived most of his life in Longview, Texas, and the last nine years in Grenada. He was a retired welder and was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Dixon.

He is survived by his son, Jimmy Dixon of Byhalia; brother, Daniel Kerr of Carrollton, five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge. Online guest book may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com