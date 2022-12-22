Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Kathleen Wood-Blakely of Kilmichael were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Kilmichael Baptist Church. Visitation was from noon until service time at the church. The Rev. Randy Bridges officiated the service. Burial followed in Friendship Cemetery in Kilmichael. Pallbearers were Shane Harrison, Clay Eldridge, Adam Eldridge, Jeff Eldridge, Michael Eldridge, Ryan Smith, and Brett Locke. Honorary pallbearers were Larry Bamberg and Larry Greenlee.

Mrs. Mary Kathleen Wood-Blakely, 78, passed away Saturday, Dec.17, 2022, at HCA West Florida Hospital in Pensacola. She was born in Winona, Miss. to Joseph Orville and Rebecca Lou Hudson Ray on Dec. 2, 1944. She was a member of Kilmichael Baptist Church. Mrs. Blakely was a hairdresser for more than 50 years. She loved her job and her clients, whom she considered friends and family.

Mrs. Blakely is survived by her daughter, Kathy Wood Cascio (Kevin) of Cabot, Ark; sons, Ron Wood of Kilmichael and Ryan Wood (Laura) of Winona; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Earnestine Atkinson and Juanita Love.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Cemetery, 488 Hwy 413, Kilmichael, MS 39747.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona handled the arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.