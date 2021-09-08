Mrs. Lakita Rochelle Forrest Finchis was born August 10, 19778 to Linda Kay Forrest McCarroll and Joseph McCarroll in Winona.

Lakita was later adopted by her grandmother Lottie Mae Forrest who proceeded her in death.

Lakita accepted Christ early in life at Columbiana U.M. Church. Lakita was a graduate of Winona High School Class of 1996. She received her Associates Degree from Holmes Community College in Business; Class of 1998.

Lakita and Chaswick(Chad) Finchis were married on June 18, 2000 along with a son Raheem Forrest a daughter, A’Miracle Finchis, was born in this union.

Lakita leaves behind a husband Chaswick Finchis, two children a son Raheem Forrest(Nicole) and a daughter A'Miracle Finchis, a grandson Caleb Jefferson, mother Linda Kay Forrest McCarroll(Edward), father Joseph McCarroll(Annie), two sisters Kolandty Williams and Jymaia McCarroll, three brothers Joseph McCarroll, Fredrick McCarroll (Sharee), and James McCarroll, a maternal grandfather Julius Forrest, paternal grandparents Eddie Sanders and Maggie Hudson, three adopted sisters Army Forrest, Wendy Gross(Casimeon) and Marie Davis, five adopted brothers Julius Forrest(Catherine), Charles Forrest, Micheal Forrest,

Fred Forrest(Tricia) and Gerold White, Mother in Law Sarah Finchis and Farther in Law Leanord Lloyd(Edna) and two God daughters Army Williams and Makaylee Forrest. Along with a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.

All arrangements entrusted to Roberts and Sons Mortuary, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.