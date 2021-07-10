Kenneth Gale Whatley, 59, died on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his residence in McCarley.

Services will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Winona Church of God in Winona. Rev. Saxton Odom will officiate the services.

Mr. Whatley was born on May 6, 1962, in Winona, to the late Julius and Sadie Willougby Whatley. He is preceded in death by a sister, Rachel Ann Whatley. Kenneth retired from National Picture Frame and was a member of Winona Church of God.

He is survived by his wife, Debora Nelly Whatley of McCarley; sister, Deborah Kell of Schlater; brother, Henry L. Branum of Carroll County; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge. Online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com