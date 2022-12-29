Mrs. Joyce Wilson Windham, 89, of Grenada, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Providence Assisted Living. She was born May 12, 1933, in Carroll County to Mike Franklin and Virgie Pauline Arbuckle Wilson. Joyce was a devoted homemaker and a model farmer’s wife, having worked alongside her husband, Jerry, on their farm in Carroll County. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Carroll County. Joyce loved tending to and growing flowers in her yard and was a skilled seamstress.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada with the Rev. Bud Vance officiating. Interment followed in the Windham family plot in the Calvary Cemetery in Carroll County.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Jerry Windham; daughter, Shirley Wiltshire of Poplarville; son, Jerry Wayne Windham (Doris) of Brandon; grandson, Robert “Beau” Wiltshire (Brooke) and great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Jackson and Benjamin Wiltshire.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jimmy Frank Windham; two sisters, Sarah Smith and Mary Jane Blair; and a brother, Mike Wilson Jr.

Gary Blair, Mike Chapuis, Herman Heath, Louie Nail, James Rowell Wilson and Robert “Beau” Wiltshire honored Mrs. Windham by serving as pallbearers and carried her to rest in the Calvary Cemetery.

