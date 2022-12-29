Jessie Lee English, 63, passed away December 27 in Winona. Services will be at Winona Baptist Church where Jessie was a member. There will be limited visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30th at Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home. There will be no viewing after eulogy. Reverend Nelson Forrest will be officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and funeral service. Services will be Saturday, December 31 at 2:30 p.m. at the Lizzie Sanders Memorial Chapel will burial following at Forrest Hill Cemetery.

Survivors include daughters Tawanda Glover, Shuntia Forrest of Winona; Latarsha Forrest of Grenada. One sister, Iuta Robinson of Detroit, MI; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home in Winona.