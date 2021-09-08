Homer David Harrison was born on November 5, 1931 to the late William and Ozell (Simmons) Harrison.

He was the first born of twelve children. At an early age, he united with the Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church where he maintained until the Lord called him home.

He graduated from the Spring Hill Vocational High School in 1950. After graduation, he moved to Cleveland, Ohio until his retirement when he moved back to Lodi, Mississippi.

Homer met and married Janice Doggett, and two sons were born, Michael and Mark. He also served in the military for two years.

He was ordained a deacon under the leadership of Dr. L. V. Powell. He faithfully served as Sunday School Superintendent and church treasurer.

Homer was preceded in death by one brother, Walter E. Harrison and one sister, Juanita Bingham. Cherished memories will forever remain with his sons, Michael Harrison and Mark Harrison of Cleveland, Ohio; five brothers: Will Harrison, Memphis, Tenn., Jewel (Willie Mae) Harrison of Stewart, Winston Harrison of Blytville, Ark., Dennis (Jackie) Harrison of Chicago, Ill., and Calvin (Evelyn) Harrison of Memphis, Tenn.; four sisters: Erma Purnell of Chicago, Ill., Louisa Miller and Lucinda (Sam) Blissett both of Memphis, Tenn., and Clemiteen (Bayron) Grandville of Chicago, Ill.; one aunt, Sarah Higgins of Cleveland, Ohio.

He also leaves fond memories etched in the hearts of his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

