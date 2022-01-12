A memorial service for Mr. Henry Lee Crouch Jr. of Winona was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Eskridge Baptist Church. The Rev. Terry Corley officiated the service.Mr. Henry Lee Crouch, Jr., 68, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at his residence in Winona. He was born to Henry and Evelyn Bell Crouch on June 27, 1954. He attended Eskridge Baptist Church and retired from Scott Petroleum. He was an avid fisherman and loved being on the water. Mr. Crouch is survived by his companion and best friend, Bonnie Lott; mother, Evelyn Crouch of Duck Hill; sons, Michael Crouch Sr. (Rebecca) of Stockdale, Texas and Shawn Crouch (Lisa) of Clyde, Texas; sister, Christie Genola (Lewis) of Duck Hill; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and four fur babies. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Crouch Sr.; wife, Sherria Crouch and Uncle, Clayton Crouch.Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or online at www.diabetes.org. Oliver Funeral Home of Winona handled the arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.