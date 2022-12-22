Henry Lacy Branum, 58, of Carrollton, Miss., died Friday, Dec., 16, 2022, at his residence. Graveside services were at 11 a.m. on Dec. 17 in McNutt Cemetery in Schlater, Miss. The Rev. Larry Shackelford officiated.

Mr. Branum was born July 28, 1964, in Greenwood, Miss., to Henry Lacy Branum, Sr. and Sadie May Whilloughby Branum. He was a member of Lighthouse Ministries where he enjoyed going to church. He was a truck driver. He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Ryan Brown; sister, Rachel Ann Whatley; brother, Kenneth Whatley; and his parents.

He is survived by his sister, Deborah Kell of Holcomb, Miss.; daughters, Kristen Clark of South Carolina, and Emily Branum of Georgia; three grandchildren, Brooklyn (8 years), Jaxon (7 years), Makynleigh (5 years); nephew, Glenn Melton of Carrollton, Miss.; niece, Michelle Melton of Holcomb, Miss.; and his companion, Linda Phillips of Teoc, Miss.

Williams & Lord Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.