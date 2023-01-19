Harry Wilson Neal, age 77, of Winona, MS went to his forever home Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. He was born Aug. 8, 1945, in Calhoun County, Miss. to the late Wilson and Lillian (Inman) Neal. While attending Water Valley High School, Harry enjoyed playing sports and was an integral part of the basketball and football teams. Upon graduation, Harry attended college for a short while and in 1965 married the love of his life, Donna Rider. With his tremendous work ethic, Harry began working while in school at The Peoples Wholesale store in Water Valley. After college, Harry began working at the Bank of Water Valley branch in Coffeeville, Miss. and later moved to Winona where he was the Vice President of a bank. In 2008, Harry and Donna stepped out in faith and bought Winona Elevator and ran the business until he retired in 2008. When not working, Harry loved being outside spending time hunting deer and birds, gardening, and yard work.

Visitation is planned for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in the Gardiner Room at Seven Oaks Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Henry Chapel of Seven Oaks with Bro. Truman Scarborough officiating.

Harry is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Donna Rider Neal; one son, Scott Neal of Winona; two grandchildren, Darby (Luke) Garner, Haley Neal; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jeanette Dickey, Judy (Herbie) Rogers; and one brother, Labourn (Debra) Neal.

As well as his parents, Harry was preceded in death by one brother, Benny Neal.