Evelyn Ruth Nester Hollis, 67, of Carrollton, Miss., died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at her residence. Services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Williams & Lord Funeral Home with visitation from noon until service time. The Rev. Gary Tanner officiated. Burial followed in New Jerusalem Cemetery in Carroll County.

Mrs. Hollis was born Aug. 26, 1955, in Carroll County, Miss., to Robert James Nester and Johnnie Slawson Nester. She was of the Christian faith and worked until her retirement in healthcare. She was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Nester; daughter, Sybil Lay Haddon; grandson, Kemp Haddon; and her parents.

She is survived by her daughters, Brandy Ferguson of Olive Branch, Miss., and Jessica Griffin of Trenton, Ga.; brothers, James Hartford Nester of Carrollton, Miss., and John Ray Nester and wife, Norma, of Carrollton, Miss.; sisters, Linda Harper Jackson and husband, Dale, of Carrollton, Miss.; Patricia J. Everett and husband, Kenny, of Vaiden, Miss.; sister-in-law, Janice Nester of Carrollton, Miss.; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Riley Griffin, Dylan Davis, Ethan Haddon, Perry Zimmerman, Scotty Nester and Nick Nester.

The family wishes to thank her friend and caregiver Perry Zimmerman.

Williams & Lord Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.