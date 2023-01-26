Mrs. Elaine Yates Jones, 91, passed away on Jan. 16, 2023, at Baptist Memorial-Golden Triangle Hospital in Columbus, Miss. Elaine was born on May 18, 1931, in Winona, to the late George and Annie Yates.

She enjoyed floral design, decorating and gardening. She was a member of the West Point Garden Club, where she used her many creative talents to beautify her home and community.

She loved to watch the Antique Roadshow with her special cat named Kitty. She was a collector of antiques and memorabilia from the past. She also loved American history through her membership of The Daughters of the American Revolution. Elaine was a homemaker and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was also a member of the First United Methodist Church in West Point.

She married Paul Jones, the love of her life, on July 21, 1953, in Greenwood. He predeceased her on April 2, 2010. Known for her cheerfulness and kind spirit, she offered empathy, friendship and encouragement to each person in her life.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Miles. Visitation was from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Calvert Funeral Home in West Point. Graveside services followed at noon in Greenwood Cemetery in West Point with Dr. Darian Duckworth officiating. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Survivors include her two daughters, Paula Jones Fletcher (James) of West Point, and Angie Jones of Columbus; two grandsons, Philip Fletcher and Bowen Lancaster (Shiloh); and two great-grandchildren, Bennett and Georgia Lancaster. Pallbearers were Bowen Lancaster, James Fletcher, Chuck Miles and Curtis Jones.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or to the West Point/Clay County Animal Shelter, 5122 Tibbee Road, West Point, Mississippi 39773. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com.