Funeral services for Mr. D.W. Clark of Poplar Creek will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following in Oakwood Cemetery in Winona. The Rev. Randy Bridges will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Gerald Garrett, Jason Michau, Jeff Stafford, Forrest Clark, Jeff Boyette, and DeWayne Donahoo.

Visitation was Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will be on Friday, Jan. 27, from noon until service time at Oliver Funeral Home.

Mr. D.W. Clark, 84, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. He was born in Poplar Creek to Victor Brooks and Mamie Lou Walker Clark on Aug. 12, 1938. He was a farmer and U.S. Army Veteran.

Mr. Clark is survived by his son, D.W. "Chip" Clark Jr. of Poplar Creek; sisters, Gertrude Day and Rachael McCarroll, both of Winona; brothers, Kimbrough Clark of Winona and Dewitt Clark of Poplar Creek; special friend, Becky Collins; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Danny Clark.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital online at www.stjude.org/donate or by mailing to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Wounded Warrior Project online at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org or by mailing to P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona handled the arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.