Funeral services for Dr. Duran "Buster" Palmertree of Poplar Creek were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Bethany Church of God. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The Rev. Terry Edwards officiated the service. Pallbearers were Bill Palmertree, Chance Marter, Bryan Jackson, Bryson Jackson, Josh Nance and Gerald D. Steen.

Dr. Duran " Buster" Palmertree, 86, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He was born Jan. 21, 1936, to William Emmett and Nancy Walker Palmertree. Dr. Palmertree served as minister of Bethany Church of God for many years. He held numerous degrees from Ole Miss, Duke and Lee universities. He taught master level science and biology at Duke University and was a professor of Theology at Lee University. He was president of the House of Representatives at Duke University and was the 2012 alumni of the year at Lee University, as well as president of the alumni association. Dr. Palmertree was the founder and first president of the first prestigious Greek social club, Upsilon Xi, at Lee University. The goal of Upsilon Xi was to develop a culture of excellence, bound together in Christian love, centered around strong fellowship and extensive service and solid academic expectations. Upsilon Xi has produced more prominent ministers, doctors in the medical and academic fields, and more success stories within the world of business than any other club or organization on the Lee University campus. Upsilon is taken from Acts 13:36 to serve, render service or to be helpful. Xi is taken from First Timothy 5:10 to show hospitality.

Dr. Palmertree is survived by his brothers, Basil Palmertree and Tom Wade Palmertree, both of Poplar Creek and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Duran Palmertree; brothers, Eugene Palmertree and Everette "Elbo" Palmertree; sisters, Bonnie Steen, Wilma Nicholson, Faith Martin and Dolly Burle.

