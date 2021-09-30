Charles Holman Tardy, 68, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 509 West Pine, Hattiesburg on October 9, at 2:30 pm, with internment in Trinity’s columbarium. Visitation will also be at Trinity, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 pm. Please wear a mask indoors at Trinity.

Chuck grew up in Winona and was a graduate of Mississippi State University, where he was a member of the debate team. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Iowa in Speech Communication.

After graduation from Iowa, he became a member of the Speech Communication Department at the University of Southern Mississippi, where he spent his 37 years of academic life, starting as an assistant professor, and ending as professor emeritus of Communication Studies.

He also served as department chair for his last 13 years of academia, and as vice-president and president of Southern States Communication Association. He was also very proud of his department’s rec soccer team, the Aristotelians.

Chuck was an avid fan of Arsenal Football, Saints football, and USM teams. He also loved all types of music, ranging from rock to jazz to world to classical.

He volunteered as a youth soccer coach, which began his love of soccer, and lead him to playing three times a week before he was stopped by MSA. He loved traveling to other countries and within the United States. He served on the vestry of Trinity Episcopal Church, and participated in the yearly crawfish boil, and the men’s group.

He was predeceased by his parents, Tom Jr. and Lela Tardy; his step-mother, Bertha Tardy, and by his nephew, Chip Dardaman.

He is survived by his wife, Christina Tardy; daughter Katherine (Darren) Webster; son Charles Alexander Tardy; and two grandchildren, Sienna and Wraith Webster. He is also survived by his sister, Annette (Chris) Dardaman; his brother, Thomas (Rebecca) Tardy III; step-sister, Roxanne (Frank) Ballard; brother-in-law, Russell (Linda) Jones; and exchange student Dmitry (Kseniya) Starodubets. He also leaves behind four nephews and one niece.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Charles H. Tardy Communication Studies Graduate Scholarship Endowment at the University of Southern Mississippi. Checks can be made out to the USM Foundation and mailed to 118 College Drive #5210, Hattiesburg, MS 39406. Please note that the gift is made in memory of Charles H. Tardy in the memo line of your check. Memorials can also be made online to usmfoundation.com/tardy.

Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg is in charge of arrangements.