Dorothy Mae Beckwith Bennett, 91, of Carrollton died Monday, August 23, 2021 at Grenada Living Center. Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton. Rev. Lanny Haley officiated.

Mrs. Bennett was born May 5, 1930, in Carroll County, to Charlie Eugene Beckwith and Marie Gatton Beckwith. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She worked at Supreme Electronics and USDA Cotton division before her retirement.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Leon Bennett; son, Gary Dale Bennett; grandchild, Jennifer Renee Bennett; sister, Mildred Ruth Oakes; brothers, Charles Houston Beckwith and Sam Beckwith; and her parents.

She is survived by her son, Barry Bennett and wife Debbie of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Natalie Huckelberry, Michael Parker, and Tina Davis; and seven great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Michael Parker, Lee Jones, Mark Beckwith, Park Haddon, Ray Nester, and Jessie Beckwith.

Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.

