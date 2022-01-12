Funeral services for Mr. Bill Henry Denton of Winona will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Pine Forest Baptist Church cemetery near Winona. The Rev. Terry Corley will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be J.R. Smith, Jerrod Denton, Steve Middleton, Kevin Middleton, Christopher Harris, and Preston Harris.

Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Mr. Denton, 82, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada. He was born to William Jesse and Marcell Gladys Denton on Aug. 29, 1940. He was a member of Pine Forest Baptist Church. Before retiring, he worked as a welder and machine shop supervisor at Hankins Lumber Company.

Mr. Denton is survived by his wife, Martha Cook Denton of Winona; his daughters, Teresa Cummings of Winona and Patricia Ann Palmertree of Lubbock, Texas; son, Bill Denton Jr. (Charlene) of Philadelphia, Miss.; sister, Brenda Smith of Keiser, Ark.; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Russell Denton; daughter, Tina Marcell Denton; grandchild, Carlyanna Denton and two brothers.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.