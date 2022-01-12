Funeral services for Mrs. Beth McKnight Austin of Winona were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Oakwood Cemetery in Winona. The Rev. Randy Bridges officiated the service. Pallbearers were Jamie Pyron, David Costilow, Mark Austin, Gene Costilow, Tommy Palmertree and Eddie Blaylock. Honorary pallbearers were Charlie Heath, Bud Martin, Morgan Mills and McKenzie Johnson.

Visitation was Sunday, Nov. 27, from noon until service time at the funeral home.

Mrs. Austin, 79, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona. She was born to Woodrow and Margie Atkins McKnight on Sept. 3, 1943. She was a member of Moore Memorial United Methodist Church in Winona and served as Montgomery County District 1 Election Commissioner. Before retiring, she was the Food Service Supervisor for Montgomery County School.

Mrs. Austin is survived by her husband, Jackie Austin of Winona; daughter, Cathy Palmertree of Winona; sons, Chris Costilow and Ryan Austin (Anna) both of Winona; grandson, Morgan Mills and fiancé Gracie Turner of Winona; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Carol Bachio and Cindy McKnight, and brother, Woody McKnight.

