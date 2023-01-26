Barbara Jean Miller, 79, of Carrollton, died Saturday, Jan. 28, at her residence. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Williams & Lord Funeral Home with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. The Rev. Bennie Watson will officiate. Burial will be in Odd Fellows East Cemetery.

Barbara was born Feb. 10, 1943, in Carroll County to Thomas Taylor Dunn and Mildred Alice Lott Dunn. She attended New Bethel Baptist Church. She worked at Baldwin Piano for more than 25 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward “Sonny” Miller; brothers, Lee Dunn and Thomas “Bud” Dunn; sisters, Bonnie Blount and Cathy Myrick; and her parents.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Cox and husband, Ronald, of Black Hawk, and Becky Vanlandingham and husband, Ronnie, of Carrollton; sons, Kevin Cheek and fiancé Alicia Rae Morris of Carrolton, David Cheek and wife, Lisa, of Coila, and Ronnie Cheek and wife, Angie, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Karen Fox, Danielle Vanlandingham, Abby Cheek, Riley Cheek, and Chancley Whittaker; great-grandchildren, Tyler Lester, Eddie Paul Lester, and Brianna Fox; and great-great grandchildren, Emmi Lester, Hayden Lester, E.J. Lester, and Hartleigh Flemming.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Lester, Eddie Paul Lester, Riley Cheek, Phillip Cook, Shane Sorrells, and John Reel. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Kent, Ronald Cox, and Ronnie Vanlandingham.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you keep Barbara in your thoughts and prayers in this time of sorrow.

Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.