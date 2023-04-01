Funeral services for Barbara Belle Jones Williamson of Winona will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 7 in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following in Poplar Springs Cemetery near Kilmichael.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Barbara Belle Jones Williamson, 83, passed away in Winona on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 8, 1939, to Houston Crocket and Eva Helena Miranda Jones. Growing up in Honolulu, she graduated from Maryknoll High School and then relocated to Mississippi where she attended college at Northwest Community College. She then transferred to Delta State University to receive her bachelor’s degree. She later obtained her Master’s Degree in Education through Pepperdine University in Honolulu. It was at Delta State that she met her husband, Bobby Joe Williamson. She was a retired public elementary and high school teacher of 43 years, with her last class being taught at Hawthorne Elementary School in Vaiden. She loved gardening and completed the Master Gardener Program through Mississippi State University. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution – Fort Rosalie Chapter in Jackson and was of Catholic faith.

She is survived by her son, Houston Williamson of Winona; one granddaughter, Lauren Williamson of Fallbrook, Calif.; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Williamson; and brother, Robert Jones.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Rosalie Mansion and Gardens, 100 Orleans St., Natchez, MS 39120.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.