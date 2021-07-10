Anjalee Woods, 27, of Jeffersonville, Ind., formerly of Winona, died Friday, September 17, 2021, in Jeffersonville, Ind.

A limited visitation was held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Frday, Oct. 1 at Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home in Winona. Graveside services were held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mark Williamson officiated.

Mrs. Woods was a caregiver.

She is survived by her husband, Antonio Woods of Jeffersonville, Ind., her father, Christopher Wingo of Hartford City, Ind., three sisters, Nahdeya Burt of Arlington, Va., Adonna Wingo of Marion, Ind., and Arianna South of Hartford City, Ind., and a brother Adaruis Wingo of Hartford City, Ind., and her grandmother, Nahdeya Burt, of Arlington, Va.