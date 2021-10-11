Funeral services for Bernice Strahan Haire, of Winona, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9 in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following in New Hope UMC Cemetery in Winona. Rev. Terry Corley will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Robert Posada, Gene Blakely, James Alldread, Alex Blakely, Webb Blakely, and Bud Bowie.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 9 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Bernice Strahan Haire, 91, passed away at Winona Manor on Friday, November 5, 2021. She was born in Attala County to George Nebraska and Lottie Mae Tullos Strahan on September 15, 1930. She was a retired cafeteria manager of the former Winona City School District and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Winona. She was a loving and caring friend who loved spending time with her friends and family while traveling and listening to music. She was a member of Eskridge Baptist Church.

Mrs. Haire is survived by three daughters, Sarah Posada (Herman) of Baton Rouge, Linda Blakely (Gene) of Winona, and Helen Haire of Cedar Falls, Iowa; two sons, David Bell (Pam) of Baton Rouge and Tim Haire of Winona; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Roy L. Haire; and son, Dan Bell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the New Hope UMC Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 447, Winona, MS 38967 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.