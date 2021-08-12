Martin Charles "Chut" Billingsley, Jr., age 94, passed away on December 7, 2021. Chut was born on June 22, 1927 in Winona, MS to Ninna Davis Billingsley and Martin Charles Billingsley, Sr. He graduated from Winona High School in 1945 and went on to Mississippi State University. After his first semester, he enlisted in the U.S. Army at the end of World War II. He graduated from Mississippi State University in 1950, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and lettered on the track and field team as a pole vaulter.

After college, he came home to run the family business which he grew to own four Piggly Wiggly stores in North Mississippi. He married the love of his life, Mitchie, on August 24, 1949 and recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. Together, they raised four sons, cheered on their beloved Mississippi State Bulldogs and traveled the world.

Chut was devoted to his family, his church, Moore Memorial United Methodist Church, the North Mississippi Emmaus Community and served faithfully through Kairos, a prison ministry, for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ninna Davis Billingsley and Martin Charles Billingsley, Sr. He was survived in death by his wife, Mitchie, his four sons, Dave (Betty), Ralph, Bill (Cindy) and John Hudson; his siblings Willy (Sara) of Huntsville, AL and Sarah Shultz of Jennings, LA; his grandchildren Amos Strickland, Kyle Billingsley, Olivia (Robert) Leow, Baxter (Emily) Billingsley, Jackson Billingsley, Anna Beth Billingsley, Susannah Billingsley, Carter Billingsley and Mitchell Billingsley.

Services were held on Friday, December 10 at Moore Memorial United Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation beginning in the sanctuary at noon. Graveside services and burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery in Winona. Rev. Chad Bowen officiated the service. Pallbearers were Amos Strickland, Kyle Billingsley, Baxter Billingsley, Carter Billingsley, Jackson Billingsley, Mitchell Billingsley and Robert Leow.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to Moore Memorial United Methodist Church (201 Magnolia Street, Winona, MS, 38967) or to the charity of your choice.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona was in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.