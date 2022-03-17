Graveside services for Mrs. Glady Mae Black of Winona were held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 11 at Oakwood Cemetery in Winona. Rev. Chad Bowen officiated the service. Pallbearers were Jeff Rodgers, Lawrence Braswell, Danny Herod, Jerry Sanders, Jerry Rigby, and Gary Rigby.

Visitation was held Friday, March 11 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Moore Memorial United Methodist Church Family Life Center.

Mrs. Black, 88, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Winona Manor Nursing Home. She was born August 23, 1933. Mae was a retired beautician for over 50 years and owner of Mae's House of Beauty. She was a member of Moore Memorial United Methodist Church, Winona Lions Club, and the Order of the Eastern Star.

Mrs. Black was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Ples Black; her parents, Henry Clayton and Blanche Ware; brothers, H.C. Ware and Hank Ware; and sister, Christene Peacock. She is survived by a son, Bob Black; a daughter, Debbi Rigby (John); one grandson, Jeremey Black (Heather); and two great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Moore Memorial United Methodist Church Family Life Center at 201 Magnolia Street, Winona, MS 38967.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona handled the arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.