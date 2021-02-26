WINONA – All candidates for the municipal election set for this spring in the City of Winona have been certified by the Winona Election Commission, and one mayoral candidate has taken his name out of contention for the seat.

According to Winona City Clerk June Williams, the Winona Election Commission, made up of appointees Dorothy Washington, James Hunger, and Annie Rodgers, met this week to complete the certification of the slate of candidates that will be on the ballot in the 2021 Municipal Election.

In the race for Winona Mayor, independent candidate, Cameron D. Brown, submitted a letter to the commission Thursday, withdrawing his name from the race. The now-three-man race for the position of Winona mayor is between incumbent Jerry Flowers, who is running as a Republican, and independent candidates Colt Tabor and Aaron Dees.

As for the alderman races, in the Ward 3 race, incumbent Kelvin Winbush is facing challengers Sylvia Clark and David Seals. All candidates in the Ward 3 race are running on the Democratic ticket. The race will be determined following the Democratic Primary Election on April 6.

In Ward 4, incumbent David Ware, running as a Democrat, is facing challenger Charles D. Harris, Jr., who is running as an independent.

In Ward 5, incumbent Sarah Minnieweather, running for re-election as an independent, is facing challenger Linda Purnell, who is running as a Democrat.

The General Election will be held on June 8, 2021.