WINONA – A memorial honoring three native-born aviators will finally be built thanks to funds appropriated to the project by the Mississippi Legislature.

According to Winona Mayor Jerry Flowers, the state appropriated $150,000 to construct a memorial honoring Colonel Donald Peterson, an American astronaut; Ensign William Devote Billingsley, the first naval aviator to die in the line of duty; and Chief Master Sergeant Calvin ‘Cal’ Hobbs, a member of the Tuskegee Airmen.

In 2018, shortly after the death of Peterson, community efforts began to raise funds to construct a memorial honor Winona’s famous aviators. Representative Karl Oliver (R-Winona) was part of that effort and assisted Winona in getting the funds appropriated for the project from the state.

The Winona Board of Aldermen voted to enter into the grant agreement Tuesday night, and Flowers said plans are underway for the design. Joby Jackson, a Winona landscape architect, has volunteered to design the memorial, Flowers said.

In other city business, Flowers informed the board that he has requested the city be credited a portion of the cost of garbage service due to Waste Management not providing new garbage trucks as was stipulated in the new garbage collection contract. The credit will be provided until new trucks are purchased later this year.

The board agreed that the credit of approximately $.87 per household be passed on to the city’s garbage customers.

• Winona Park Director Mike Narmour asked the city to consider installing additional bathrooms at the Winona Recreational Park. He said the current bathrooms are not conducive to the crowds accompanying weekend tournaments, and he has fielded some complaints about lines of people waiting to use the current facilities.

In addition, Narmour said with the addition of the new recreational walking trail, problems with parking has also been noted during recreational league soccer and weekend tournaments.

Narmour said he would meet with Water Superintendent Frank Faulkner and Street Superintendent Tony Palmertree to determine a course of action and bring that plan to the board at a later date.

• The board voted to advertise for bids for the annual ground maintenance for Oakwood Cemetery.

• The city is currently seeking bids to repair or replace the furnaces at the former city hall building on Quitman Street.

• Condemnation proceedings for 604 Baron Street were dismissed by the board.