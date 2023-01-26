Vaiden City Council recently voted in a new deputy clerk by the name of Maria Moore, and she started on Dec. 12, 2022.

“She has acclimated herself and done a great job,” said Mayor Stella Washington-Bell, “She’s a self-starter and a great learner.”

According to Washington-Bell, Moore, 25, is from Kosciusko, Miss.who currently resides in Vaiden. She graduated from William Sullivan High School in Durant.

Moore said she was a manager at Dollar General in Vaiden before she began work at City Hall. She has already begun adapting to her duties, according to Washington-Bell.

“She is responsible for performing administrative duties and submitting legal documents. She sets work orders for the water supervisor, [and does] end of the month reporting,” said Washington-Bell, “She’s a very fast learner. From the time she came here, she has caught on to [her duties].”

Moore said she plans to “continue to grow and work for government, and grow as a deputy clerk.”

“We’re looking for our clerks to advance,” said Washington-Bell. She explained that Vaiden City Hall has been looking for clerks who can match the pace that they work in, and they were hoping to have some training between the city clerk and the deputy clerk.

“[Moore and the City Clerk] have already begun doing that,” said Washington-Bell.

“I came into the town to make it a better place—to serve the community,” Moore said.