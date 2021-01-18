U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today helped introduce a Senate resolution designating Jan. 24-30, 2021, as National School Choice Week.

The resolution marking the 11th annual National School Choice Week acknowledges the importance of school choice and the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on education.

“Education decisions should be in the hands of those who know best – parents and families,” Wicker said. “I am glad to join Senator Tim Scott to show support for school choice and acknowledge the important work of educators, administrators, and parents in supporting quality education for all students, no matter where they live.” “Parents in Mississippi appreciate options to choose educational settings that best suit their children. National School Choice Week highlights the benefits of school choice and the need to strengthen these policies across the nation,” said Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee with jurisdiction over federal education programs.

While COVID-19 affected educational options for many families, parents across the country continue to recognize the importance of school choice. According to a new American Federation for Children survey, 72 percent of K-12 parents who work full-time support school choice.

The 2021 resolution cites the benefits of increased public awareness of parental choice in education and their power to choose the most effective education environments for their children, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and home schooling.

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) introduced the resolution with additional cosponsors: Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), and Todd Young (R-Ind.).

A copy of the 2021 National School Choice Week Resolution is available here.