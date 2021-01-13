Over 500 leaders participated in MEC's first-ever Virtual Capital Day on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Capital Day is MEC's LARGEST legislative event.

State leaders shared their priorities for the upcoming legislative session and how they will address issues that impact Mississippi’s economic competitiveness. Topics included continued recovery from COVID-19, the new state flag, and ongoing workforce development efforts.

In addition to those topics, our "Retiring the Flag" panel, made up of leaders from across Mississippi, came together to discuss the process of how the flag got changed, and what it means for our state.