Below is a press release from the Mississippi Development Authority:

Electronic components manufacturing company East Systems is expanding in Columbus to accommodate an increase in demand. The project is an $890,100 corporate investment and will create a dozen jobs.

“Mississippi’s small businesses, such as East Systems, are the backbone of our state’s economy. When they add new, good-paying jobs, it is a testament to the fact that consumers around the U.S. and around the world look to Mississippi for quality-made products,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “I congratulate the East Systems team on their expansion and wish them many more successful years in Lowndes County.”

A woman-owned, Mississippi-based company founded in the home garage of Judy and George East, East Systems designs, manufactures, installs and maintains specialized electric control equipment for the printing, mining, packaging and converting industries and more. Today, the company operates in an 11,000-square-foot facility where it produces components for customers in the U.S. and Mexico. For the expansion, East Systems will construct an 11,000-square-foot addition onto its facility, enabling the company to meet an increased demand for large control panels and drives for the mining industry.

“We are so grateful to Governor Reeves and the state of Mississippi, the Mississippi Development Authority and the local community for supporting our company and its future,” said Judy East, president of East Systems, Inc. “As we continue to grow and diversify our product lines, we look forward to creating opportunities for our current employees and future ones.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building construction.

“East Systems’ expansion is a shining example of how Mississippi’s homegrown businesses produce some of the most in-demand products on the market today. Our state is filled with innovators and entrepreneurs, like Judy and George East, who are committed to growing their business from the ground up and providing new job opportunities for the people in their communities,” said MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville. “We are grateful for the leaders at the Golden Triangle Development LINK, the city of Columbus and Lowndes County who worked with MDA to help ensure East Systems’ had the resources needed to bring the company’s expansion to fruition.”

“We’re really proud of East Systems, Inc., and their growth,” said Joe Max Higgins, CEO of the Golden Triangle Development LINK. “Innovation comes in all sizes, and we’re happy to be able to provide support to East as they expand and create great jobs for our community.”