On Tuesday, January 26th, Governor Tate Reeves will deliver his State of the State address. The Governor will address the challenges of the past year, and give a vision for the year ahead, a release from his office stated.

Due to the pandemic, the address will occur outdoors on the steps of the Capitol without an audience.

The address will be live-streamed through a feed provided by Mississippi Public Broadcasting.

The feed can be viewed on the Mississippi Public Broadcasting YouTube channel.