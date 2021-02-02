Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for February 2, 2021:
McCarty, David Neil, J.
X 2020-CP-00023-COA
- Dalvin Booker v. State of Mississippi; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17CI1:19-cv-00453-GC; Ruling Date: 12/20/2019; Ruling Judge: Gerald Chatham, Sr.; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. DeSoto County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald and Lawrence, JJ., Concur. Smith, J., Not Participating.
McCarty, David Neil, J.
X 2020-CP-00439-COA
- David Carter v. Mary A. Carter; Coahoma Chancery Court; LC Case #: 14CH1:14-cv-00743-WJP; Ruling Date: 04/20/2020; Ruling Judge: Willie Perkins, Sr.; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald and Lawrence, JJ., Concur. Smith, J., Not Participating.
Lawrence, Anthony N., J.
XX 2019-CA-01505-COA
- Victoria Leasy v. SW Gaming, LLC d/b/a Harlow's Casino; Washington Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2017-0041-CI; Ruling Date: 09/03/2019; Ruling Judge: W. Hines; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Carlton, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Wilson, P.J. Smith, J., Not Participating. Dissenting Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Votes: Wilson, P.J., Joins This Opinion.
McDonald, Deborah, J.
X 2020-KA-00032-COA
- Tanya Michelle Dorsey a/k/a Tanya Dorsey v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 29355; Ruling Date: 09/25/2019; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Rankin County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., and Wilson, P.J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Smith, J., Not Participating.
Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.
X 2019-CA-01615-COA
- Rose Miller v. City of Gulfport and Dennis Shoemaker; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CI1:17-cv-00172; Ruling Date: 09/24/2019; Ruling Judge: Lisa Dodson; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, McDonald and Lawrence, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., and McCarty, J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Carlton, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Smith, J., Not Participating.
Greenlee, Jim M., J.
XX 2019-KA-00302-COA
- Seth Copes a/k/a Seth Thomas Copes a/k/a Seth T. Copes v. State of Mississippi; Lowndes Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2013-0450-CR1K; Ruling Date: 11/30/2018; Ruling Judge: James Kitchens, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lowndes County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks and Lawrence, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part Without Separate Written Opinion. McCarty, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined In Part by McDonald, J. Smith, J., Not Participating. Dissenting Opinion: McCarty, J. Votes: McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.
Wilson, Jack L., P.J.
X 2018-CP-01359-COA
- Daryl Hawkins v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 00-0-639; Ruling Date: 08/21/2019; Ruling Judge: Tomie Green; Majority Opinion: J. Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Hinds County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Smith, J., Not Participating.
EN BANC
2018-SA-01343-COA
- Linda K. Newton v. Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:11-cv-00665-JAW; Ruling Date: 08/24/2018; Ruling Judge: Jeff Weill, Sr.; Disposition: The appellant's motion to amend the mandate is denied. Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., would grant. Order entered 01/26/2021.
EN BANC
XX 2019-KA-00763-COA
- Steven Brooks Russell a/k/a Steve Russell v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 28455; Ruling Date: 08/20/2018; Ruling Judge: William Chapman, III; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Rankin County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee and Lawrence, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., Concur in Part and Dissent in Part Without Separate Written Opinion. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ. Smith, J., Not Participating. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: McCarty, J. Votes: Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., Join This Opinion.
EN BANC
2020-TS-01204-COA
- Jeffery Scott Morris v. State of Mississippi; Pontotoc Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV20-082KM(PO); Ruling Date: 03/25/2020; Ruling Judge: Kelly Mims; Disposition: On the Court's own motion, this untimely appeal is dismissed. All costs of this appeal are assessed to Pontotoc County. The appellant's motion to voluntarily dismiss his appeal without prejudice, motion to subpoena documents, and motion for an evidentiary hearing are all dismissed. Order entered 01/26/2021.