Today, Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) commended the Army Corps of Engineers for signing the Record of Decision (ROD) that will open the door for construction of the Yazoo Backwater Pumps.

“The Army Corps of Engineers has devoted a lot of time and resources in the advancement of this important project,” Guest said. “Along with thousands of pleased Mississippians, I am thankful for their hard work. With their research and proposed plan, we can finally begin moving forward on the highly anticipated pumps project that will protect the livelihoods of Delta residents in an economically and environmentally responsible manner.”

In a letter to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator (EPA) Andrew Wheeler following the 2019 floods, Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) urged the EPA to rescind a 2008 veto of the Yazoo Backwater Area Pumps Project and to complete the installation of pumps to alleviate high-water events in the Mississippi Delta.

The EPA announced in November 2020 that the 2008 veto had no bearing on the ROD.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers Press Release provides additional details on the project.