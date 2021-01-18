The Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History awarded at its Jan. 22 meeting nearly $3 million on behalf of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant program to 18 preservation and restoration projects from across the state. The Community Heritage Preservation Grant program, authorized and funded by the Mississippi Legislature, helps preserve and restore historic courthouses and schools in Certified Local Government communities and other historic properties.

"The Legislature has saved hundreds of significant Mississippi properties through this program," said MDAH director Katie Blount. "The Department of Archives and History is grateful for the Legislature's support and pleased to be able to help preserve these local treasures."

The grant awards are as follows:

House on Ellicott’s Hill, Natchez, Adams County—$210,400

For restoration of the front gallery of the building.

Natchez City Hall, Natchez, Adams County—$157,056

For replacement of the roof.

Corinth Coliseum Theater, Corinth, Alcorn County—$236,234

For replacement of the roof and ADA upgrades.

Chickasaw County Courthouse, Houston, Chickasaw County—$226,677

For repairs to the roof and other interior repairs.

G.L. Hawkins Elementary, Hattiesburg, Forrest County—$35,200

For roof repairs.

Franklin County Courthouse, Meadville, Franklin County—$144,388

For window and masonry restoration, and reroofing of the jail.

Wechsler School, Meridian, Lauderdale County—$277,154

For interior and exterior rehabilitation.

(Old) Monticello Elementary, Monticello, Lawrence County—$40,000

For structural repairs and asbestos report and abatement.

Stephen D. Lee House, Columbus, Lowndes County—$25,600

For front porch roof replacement.

Tennessee Williams House, Columbus, Lowndes County—$35,000

For rebuilding of the front porch.

Old Madison County Jail, Canton, Madison County—$250,250

For rear wall repair and roofing.

Marion County Courthouse, Columbia, Marion County—$225,940

For window restoration.

Isaac Chapel (Rosenwald School), Byhalia, Marshall County—$268,744

For interior and exterior restoration.

Noxubee County Library, Macon, Noxubee County—$200,044

For clay tile roof replacement and exterior restoration.

Pontotoc County Courthouse, Pontotoc, Pontotoc County—$239,753

For window and masonry restoration.

Quitman County Courthouse, Marks, Quitman County—$184,792

For exterior and interior rehabilitation.

(Old) Vicksburg Library, Vicksburg, Warren County—$103,370

For electrical upgrades, window and door restoration, and boiler removal.

Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation, Vicksburg, Warren County—$89,056

For repair to the auditorium’s south wall.

Grant awards are paid on a reimbursable basis upon the successful completion of the entire project or at the time of the completion of pre-established phases of the project. Prior to application, all buildings must have been designated Mississippi Landmarks. Only county or municipal governments, school districts and nonprofit organizations granted Section 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status by the Internal Revenue Service may submit applications.

To become a Certified Local Government, a community must adopt a preservation ordinance establishing a preservation commission in accordance with federal and state guidelines. Once the commission has been established, application for CLG status may be made to the National Park Service through the Department of Archives and History. MDAH works closely with local government officials and citizens to help them create and manage a workable local historic preservation program.

To learn more about the CLG program, contact Meredith Massey in the Historic Preservation Division of MDAH, at 601-576-6538.