The Mississippi Transportation Commission recently announced $3 million in funding for multimodal transportation projects throughout the Central District.

The commission approved the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to award grants to regional and municipal airports, ports, railroads and public transit systems throughout central Mississippi.

“In keeping with the heart of MDOT’s mission, I am committed to continuing the support of our strategic multimodal investments in the diverse resources that are essential for the safe, effective and efficient intermodal transportation network in our rural and urban communities,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District.

Funding for these multimodal grants comes from the Multimodal Transportation Improvement Fund. Money from this fund is allocated specifically to support multimodal grants each year. Grant applications, which include project details and funds requested, are reviewed and approved by a multimodal committee specific to each separate mode of transportation.

Two ports received funding.

- Port of Rosedale, $450,000 – high-water modifications/improvements to infrastructure.

- Port of Greenville, $400,000 – port connector road improvements.

Six airports received funding.

- Copiah County Board of Supervisors, $135,800

- City of Greenville, $368,663

- Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, $158,466

- City of Madison, $100,980

- Meridian Airport Authority, $250,000

- Hinds Community College, $342,285

Ten public transits received funding.

- Bolivar County Council on Aging, Inc., $101,913

- City of Jackson (JATRAN), $480,000

- Claiborne County Human Resource Agency, $36,537

- Copiah County Human Resource Agency, $18,200

- Hinds County Human Resource Agency, $19,913

- Madison County Citizens Services Agency, $22,057

- Mississippi Band of Choctaw Transit, $31,358

- Noxubee County Human Resource Agency, $21,913

- NRoute Transit Commission, $31,913

- South Central Community Action Agency, $27,248