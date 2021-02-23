Below is press release by State Auditor Shad White:

Today State Auditor Shad White announced former City of Columbus Chief Financial Officer Milton Rawle, Jr. has been convicted of embezzlement in Lowndes County Circuit Court. The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Scott Colom in Judge Lee Coleman’s court chambers. The guilty plea and sentencing were recorded yesterday.

Rawle was arrested by Special Agents from the State Auditor’s office in August 2020 after being indicted. He embezzled nearly $300,000 by transferring public money to his own bank account. A $354,896.27 demand letter was issued to him upon arrest.

Judge Coleman sentenced Rawle to spend twenty years in prison – the maximum sentence. The Auditor’s office has already recovered nearly $250,000 of Rawle’s demand by filing a claim against his surety bond, and the court ordered him to repay what is still owed to Columbus taxpayers.