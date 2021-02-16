WINONA – Like most offices in Montgomery County this week, Winona City Hall has been closed this week. However, the Winona Mayor and Board of Aldermen held its second meeting this month via teleconference Tuesday evening.

The board approved closing city hall again Wednesday, and Mayor Jerry Flowers said the office will be closed again Thursday due to the winter storm.

Also Tuesday night, the board approved the plans for a new El Cabrito Mexican Restaurant to be built on Highway 82 near the Interstate 55 intersection. According to Fire Chief Brad Mooneyham, the restaurant will be approximately 5,600 square feet in size. It will be constructed on the western side of the Circle K convenience store on the northeast corner of Highway 82 and Interstate 55.

In other business:

• The board approved the construction of a deck for a Winona homeowner, who required a variance in the city’s building ordinance to build within 20 feet of the property line.

• Winona Water Superintendent Frank Faulkner and his crew have been battling the winter weather at the city’s water treatment plant in an effort to prevent the plant from freezing due to the low temperatures.

• Winona Park Director Mike Narmour informed the board that soccer teams have been selected, but due to the winter storm, the soccer season will be delayed a week.

• The board approved the resignation of Ryan Prewitt from the Winona Fire Department and hired Dre Bays as an uncertified firefighter at the request of Mooneyham.

• The board hired Jacob Edwards as a patrolman for the Winona Police Department.

• Winona Street Superintendent Tony Palmertree told the board that after the ice thaws, his crews will be busy filling potholes in the streets created by the storm.

• The board voted to install a “Keep Winona Beautiful” sign at the entrance of Winona at the request of Alderwoman Sarah Minnieweather. She explained, “We can put them at the entrance to Winona to encourage our citizens to do as well.”