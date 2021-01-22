WINONA -- The Winona Business and Professional Association and the City of Winona will host a drive-in movie night at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 5 in the parking lot of the Montgomery County Coliseum.

Disney’s “Frozen” will be featured on the big screen.

This event is free to the public.

“The first drive-in movie night held in December was a huge success,” said Amanda Sexton Ferguson, president of the Winona Business and professional Association. “Over 100 vehicles drove in for the first drive-in movie night. The members of the Winona Business and Professional Association are working to provide the community with additional wholesome activities for families to enjoy, especially with the pandemic limiting activities.”

Winona Mayor Jerry Flowers said he is proud of the turnout of the first drive-in movie night. He said no one dreamed it would draw over 100 cars and trucks. The public feedback was extremely positive, Flowers added.

“We had a few first-time hiccups, but we plan to make them better,” Flowers said.

Flowers and Winona Business and Professional Association committee member Matt Bennett set up the screen and oversaw projection of the first event. For the February 5 event, the two have decided to raise the screen to improve the visibility for the many in attendance.

Concessions will be available, but guests may also bring their own snacks.