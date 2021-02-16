The J.Z. George archery team got started on its second season Feb. 1 with a shoot at Neshoba Central High School in Philadelphia.

The archery team, comprised of girls and boys, outshot Neshoba Central 2,731-2,681 as the top 12 scores are taken in the competition.

Wil’Tavious Williams recorded the top score for the Jaguars with a 267. Colten Brashear was second with a 258, and the threesome of Brayden Counts, Austyn Chenault and Ian Mills all shot a 237.

Shamar Griffin was next with a 229, and Jacob Johnson wasn’t far behind with a 221 total. Daniel Miller had a 217.

Juniors Kelsey Rowe and Mackenzie Mims both shot 211, and Makayla Miller finished with a 210. Mariah Burns had a 196.

J.Z. George will host Pillow Academy and Grenada on Feb. 18 in its next shoot. The archery team will host Nanih Waiya on March 1 and Neshoba Central on March 25.

The team is coached by Jeff Fulgham, and he is assisted by Scott McCrory and Joe Nokes.