Mississippi's unemployment rate was 7.4 percent for October, 2020. This is slightly worse than the national average of 6.9 percent.

Still, Mississippi has lost 28,800 jobs since October, 1919, when the unemployment rate was 5.6 percent.

September, 2020, 93,261 Mississippians were unemployed. That number increased to 95,231 in October, 2020. That's an increase in 1,970 more unemployed Mississippians than the month before.

