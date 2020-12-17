This week, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott published a list of charitable investments that she is making in non-profit organizations across the United States. One of her selections included Mississippi Food Network, which states that they are honored and proud to be included in her list of gift recipients.

Mississippi Food Network’s board of directors, leadership team, and other stakeholders are working to develop a strategic plan for the funds that will accelerate and amplify their goal for ending hunger in our state.

“MacKenzie Scott’s investment in Mississippi is a vote of confidence in the work we are all doing together to end hunger in our great state,” said Mississippi Food Network CEO Charles Beady, “From our more than 400 member agencies and our food donors, to all the individuals, businesses and foundations that support us with financial contributions at every level – we should all feel proud to receive this national and international recognition.”

This announcement comes as Mississippi is in the midst of an unprecedented hunger crisis. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi was the hungriest state in the nation. Based on data from Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the U.S., there were over 559,000 food insecure people in Mississippi. Since the pandemic that number has increased substantially.

Despite significant food sourcing challenges during the height of the pandemic, Mississippi Food Network has distributed over 13 million more pounds of food this year over last year. This number equates to almost 11 million more meals for hungry Mississippians.

By far the largest donation ever received, the gift from Ms. Scott will be transformative for Mississippi Food Network. A gift of this magnitude will help to provide more nutritious food within their service area, while also helping to ensure that they can continue to meet needs in the future.