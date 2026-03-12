Jackson, Mississippi — Filmmaker, visual artist, and cultural storyteller Talamieka Brice has reached a significant career milestone with the upcoming public television broadcast of her documentary short Our Rebellious Hearts, airing March 14 at 8:20 PM on Mississippi Public Broadcasting, part of the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) network.

‘Our Rebellious Hearts’ explores the creative process behind a liberation anthem written by singer-songwriter Teneia Sanders, capturing the artists, performers, and collaborative energy that brought the song to life. The film offers a behind-the-scenes look at artistic creation while highlighting the voices and perspectives of the women involved in the project, Dr.LaQuanta Nelson & Rita Brent.

Brice, founder of the cultural storytelling initiative Mississippi2 and principal of Brice Media, is known for her work documenting Southern history, cultural memory, and community resilience through film, photography, and public art. Her projects frequently blend documentary storytelling with artistic expression, centering narratives that connect past and present while elevating underrepresented voices.

Growing up in a single-parent household in Mississippi, Brice recalls public television as one of her earliest creative influences. “PBS was a window to the world for me,” Brice said. “As a child, I watched Bob Ross and saw how a blank canvas could become something beautiful. I never imagined that one day my own work would be shared on the same network.”

The broadcast of Our Rebellious Hearts marks an important step in Brice’s expanding body of work, which includes documentary films, public history projects, and community-centered storytelling initiatives throughout Mississippi and beyond.

With this PBS debut, Brice joins a tradition of filmmakers whose work contributes to public broadcasting’s mission of presenting thoughtful, educational, and culturally significant storytelling to audiences nationwide.