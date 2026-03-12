Winona-Montgomery Public Library

The Winona Montgomery Public Library is open

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The library has several exciting things planned for March. Throughout the month we will have activity packets available, just come by and pick one up.

Monday, Mar. 16 at 2:00: Bingo

Thursday, Mar. 19 at 9:30 Adult Crafts

Thursday, Mar. 26 at 2:00: Coffee Connections, adults join us for games, coloring, and craft projects. Coffee and light refreshments will be served.

In celebration of Women’s History Month our displays for March will include “Her Story”, women authors, and “Who Is She? Interesting Women in History You May or May Not Know”. Children’s displays will also feature Spring and Easter books.

Be sure to follow us on Facebook at Winona-Montgomery County Library.

For more information on the Winona-Montgomery Library’s events and services, please call 662-283-3443 during its usual business hours.

Duck Hill Public Library

The Duck Hill Library is open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., offering an array of services to the Duck Hill area community.

Friday, Mar. 13 Author Bertron Hamill will visit the library for a book signing event starting at 2 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 26 the library will host games and coffee starting at 1:30 p.m.

For more information on the Duck Hill Library’s events and services, please call 662-565-2391 during its usual business hours.

Kilmichael Public Library

The Kilmichael Library is open Monday, Tuesday, and Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed one hour for lunch at noon), and is closed Wednesdays.

Thursday, Mar. 19 the library will host Adult Games day starting at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Mar. 26 the library will host its very own “Imagination Unleashed” event starting at 10 a.m. Kids and adults are invited to meet various authors. The event will start out with story time for kids. After story time, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the authors. Authors will have some of their own publications with them for purchase. The library welcomes everyone in the community to come out and support the authors.

For more information on the Kilmichael Library's events and services, please call 662-262-7615 during its usual business hours.

Vaiden Public Library

The Vaiden Public Library hosts game days every Monday starting at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 21 the library will host a rock painting event starting at 2 p.m.

Carrollton/North Carrollton Public Library