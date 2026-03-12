Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

In Mississippi

1. Charter School Board initiates revocation proceedings for Canton’s CPSA

During its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board (MCSAB) voted to initiate revocation proceedings for SR1College Preparatory and STEM Academy (CPSA), located in Canton.

“This action begins a formal review process outlined in state law and the school’s charter school contract. Revocation proceedings allow the school an opportunity to respond and participate in the process before any final decision is made,” MCSAB stated in a release on the action.

MCSAB notes that the Board authorized the issuance of a notice and will set a hearing date, time, location, and request or appoint a hearing officer.

MCSAB has authorized staff to complete the required notices, publications, and other related purposes of these proceedings.

2. Gulf Coast Business Council, USM launch Executive Leadership Academy

The Gulf Coast Business Council (GCBC), in partnership with the University of Southern Mississippi (USM), has launched the inaugural Executive Leadership Academy: Executives and Artificial Intelligence on Friday at the USM Gulf Park Campus with 28 participants.

The nine-month, executive-level academy is designed for senior leaders responsible for integrating artificial intelligence into their organization’s strategy and decision-making. As AI rapidly transforms industries ranging from health care and shipbuilding to finance and government, the academy equips executives with the knowledge and leadership frameworks needed to guide responsible adoption while strengthening regional competitiveness.

Executives who complete the academy will develop practical frameworks for evaluating AI opportunities, leading responsible implementation and making strategic decisions about emerging technologies. The program also strengthens collaboration among senior leaders across the Gulf Coast region.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. SAVE Act comes to Senate floor

As Politico reports, “Starting with a procedural vote as soon as Tuesday, the Senate majority leader will kick off what could be two weeks of debate on the elections overhaul known as the SAVE America Act.”

“The bill is likely doomed thanks to bipartisan opposition and the GOP conference’s desire to protect the filibuster,” Politico reported. “With SAVE’s fate all but sealed, the coming days will put Republicans to the test as they at least try to pass what President Donald Trump says should be their ‘No. 1 priority.’” Politico continued, “Adding to the chaos, some of the bill’s most outspoken champions in the House GOP are warning that a failed attempt won’t be enough to keep them satisfied and that they’re ready to block any Senate legislation outside of DHS funding.”

2. European leaders keeping their distance on Iran conflict

The Washington Post reports that “European leaders are pushing back against President Donald Trump’s call to deploy warships to open the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for the world’s oil supply, as they try to keep some distance from the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.”

“With little sign of the fighting letting up, Trump is finding America’s allies reluctant to join a conflict he unleashed without consulting them, and which is deeply unpopular in their own countries,” WP reported. “While taking the necessary action to defend ourselves and our allies, we will not be drawn into the wider war,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday. WP went on to report, “At the White House on Monday, Trump complained that European leaders were not heeding U.S. demands despite America’s longtime role in ensuring the continent’s security.”

Sports

1. Miss. State, Southern Miss drops in Top 25 rankings

Following the weekend where both Mississippi State and Southern Miss dropped 2 out of 3 in their conference opening series, the teams remained ranked in the Top 25 but they have slid.

The latest D1 Baseball Top 25 now has Mississippi State at No. 6, down from No. 3, and Southern Miss back at No. 12 after rising from that spot to No.7 two weeks ago.

Ole Miss remains out of the Top 25. The Rebels also lost 2 out of 3 last weekend in SEC play.

2. Southern Miss facing Nicholls in Biloxi

Southern Miss baseball is on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Tuesday night to face Nicholls in the school’s only visit to Keesler Federal Ballpark in Biloxi this season. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

The contest is slated to be aired via ESPN+ as well as heard on an affiliate of the Southern Miss Sports Network.

The Golden Eagles look to avenge a 3-2 setback to the Colonels earlier this month.

3. Mud Monsters season tickets now available

Single game tickets for the Mississippi Mud Monsters’ 2026 season are now on sale, giving fans their first chance to lock in seats for another summer of swamp-built baseball at Trustmark Park.

Tickets will be available online at mudmonstersbaseball.com. The Trustmark Park box office will open for in-person purchases in mid-April as the season approaches.

Opening Night on Thursday, May 7 kicks things off with a T-shirt giveaway for the first 2,000 fans and a monster-sized fireworks show presented by Trustmark. The celebration continues all weekend with a magnet schedule giveaway and a Retro Rope Snapback giveaway presented by Jack’s. Throughout the summer, fans can look forward to standout events like Swamp Ass Saturday presented by Southern Beverage, the wildly nostalgic Happy Gilmore 30th Anniversary Golf Night, a tribute to Jimmy Buffett with Fins Up Night, Midsummer Halloween honoring the 30th anniversary of Scream, and Golden Ticket Night celebrating Willy Wonka.

The team added that the sky over Pearl will light up all summer long with Fireworks Fridays and special holiday spectaculars including Memorial Day, Independence Day weekend and the season-ending Final Boom on August 29.

Markets & Business

1. TSA union calls for end of DHS shutdown

According to FoxBusiness, “Union leaders representing Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers in Atlanta called on lawmakers Monday to end the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown, saying the stalemate has crippled its members financially as they continue to work without being paid.”

Senate Democrats have repeatedly killed any attempt to pass the funding bill necessary to reopen DHS.

FoxBusiness reported that “Aaron Barker, the president of AMG local 554, said the union’s members are financially exhausted as they face a range of fiscal difficulties amid a standoff between lawmakers in Washington over DHS funding on the heels of their first missed full paycheck.”

“Unlike other federal agencies such as ICE and CBP, TSA employees are working without pay,” Barker said at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. “Many are coping with eviction notices. Vehicle repossessions, empty refrigerators and overdrawn bank accounts.” “Every available financial option has been exhausted, yet these officers are still coming to work to protect the traveling public, facing disciplinary action if they do not show up to work,” he added.

2. SEC proposing elimination of quarterly report requirement

The Wall Street Journal reports that “the Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing a proposal to eliminate the requirement to report earnings quarterly and instead give companies the option to share results twice a year, according to people familiar with the matter.”

“The regulator could publish the proposal as soon as next month, the people said. In preparation for the proposal, regulators have been talking to officials at the major exchanges to discuss how they may need to adjust their rules,” WSJ reported. “Once the proposal is published, it will be subject to a public comment period. After that period, which typically lasts at least 30 days, the SEC will vote on it. There are no guarantees it will ultimately happen.” WSJ added, “The rule is expected to make quarterly reporting optional, not eliminate quarterly reports altogether.”

-- Article credit to the staff for the Magnolia Tribune --