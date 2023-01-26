Vaiden resident Mary Lofton, 59, was elected to be the newest alderwoman on Jan. 10.

“I was sworn in on Jan. 17,” said Lofton.

“She is replacing Alton Glenn Downs,” said Mayor Stella Washington-Bell.

According to Washington-Bell, Lofton works for the Carroll County Chancery Clerk’s office.

Lofton’s duties as alderwoman include “budgeting, hiring, and overseeing what is best for the town as far as infrastructure” she said.

“I’m hoping to establish a relationship with citizens,” Lofton said, “I was a country girl,” Lofton said about her life spent in Carroll County, “I call it the suburban part of Vaiden. I wanted to be active in the community, and be productive [as a member of the board].”

“I’m hoping she brings her vision to Vaiden,” said Washington-Bell.

Washington-Bell says she is looking forward to Lofton “bring[ing] new ideas and insight.”

“I was born and raised in Vaiden,” Lofton said. She said she is a graduate of James Madison High School in Milwaukee, Wisc.

Washington-Bell said it is a “Great thing to have a new face on the board going forward,” and reminded Lofton to “remain ethical [and] stay focused on the things we are elected to do.”