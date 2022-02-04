Na’Kendrick Young, a senior at J.Z. George High School, is this year’s recipient of the 2022 Louis Latray Hemphill Athletic Scholarship.

The scholarship is in honor of Hemphill, an athlete and an alumni of J.Z. George High School.

The scholarship is Hemphill’s parents Lesia and Tony Hemphill’s way of keeping their son’s memory alive.

Young’s future plans are to attend Northwest Mississippi Community College where he’s received a choral scholarship and wants to pursue a career in nursing.

Young is the son of Shemetria Daniels and Edward Young. He attends Ambrose Christian Methodist Episcopal Church where he is a youth leader and a lead singer in the choir.