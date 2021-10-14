Carroll Academy coach Bo Milton knew the Oak Hill football team was going to throw the football at his defense on Friday night.

The Carroll defense responded with four interceptions as they ran away with a 40-7 homecoming win over the Raiders on Friday night.

Carroll improves to 4-4 on the season and host Lee Academy on Friday night for Senior night.

Milton said he was pleased with what he saw from the Rebels on Friday night in a dominating victory.

“I thought we came out and set the tone early,” Milton said. “We go the ball and scored on our first drive and then got a pick six and were up 20-0 in the first quarter. I thought we were physical and set the tone early. We came out in the second half and continued to pound it right at them. We scored two more times and got the clock running and everybody got to play. It was a good homecoming win and got some of the sour taste out of our mouth. I thought we handled the distractions well with it being homecoming.”

Oak Hill got the ball to start the game and went three and out. Carroll then went 73 yards in 11 plays as Brennan Blaylock called his own number on a 2-yard touchdown run. The try for two failed and Carroll led 6-0.

The Carroll defense then stepped up as Blaylock intercepted an Oak Hill pass and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. The try for two failed and Carroll led 12-0 midway through the first.

After another interception by Blaylock, the Rebels went 44 yards in three plays. Blaylock capped off the drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Mathis Beck. Carpenter ran in the two-point conversion and Carroll led 20-0 in the first quarter.

The Rebels added another first-half score in the second quarter as they put together an 11-play, 48-yard drive. Blaylock threw his second touchdown pass on a 2-yard completion to Lofton Holly with 4:09 left in the half. Blaylock then hit Drew Thomas on the two-point conversion and Carroll led 28-0 at the half.

“I thought defensively, we played great the whole night,” Milton said. “We had four interceptions and that’s one of our best defensive games of the year. They throw it a lot and throw it quick. They go empty and you have to make sure you the right people in the right place. I thought the defense handled it well.”

In the second half, Carroll halted a 13-play Oak Hill drive at their own 20. The Rebels then went 80 yards in eight plays as Mathis Beck scored on a 31-yard run. The try for two failed and Carroll led 34-0.

After another Carroll interception by Beck, the Rebels needed just two plays to go 11 yards. Beck capped off the drive with a 5-yard run. The try for two failed and Carroll led 40-0 to get the clock running.

The Rebels had 286 yards rushing and 39 passing for 325 yards of total offense. Mathis Beck had 102 yards rushing on 13 carries while Maddox Carpenter had 75 yards on 10 carries. Blaylock had 61 yards on seven carries and a touchdown,while Lofton Holly had 45 yards on seven carries.

Blaylock was 6-of-11 passing for 39 yards and two TDs. Noah Beck had 31 yards receiving on four catches.

“I thought we had a good night on offense,” Milton said. “We ran for 286 yards and were 6-of-11 passing and threw two touchdowns. I thought we did some good things there. We are trying to be a little more balanced. We still ran for 286 yards and I will take that every time."

On defense, Carpenter led the Rebels with seven tackles while Mathis Beck had six tackles and an interception. Blaylock had two interceptions, including one pick six. Landon Grantham also had one interception.

This weeks’ game

The Rebels will try to build a little momentum as they host Clarksdale Lee for Senior night on Friday.

Lee is 1-7 on the season with their only win being a 55-20 victory over Rossville. Their losses are to Magnolia Heights (13-6), Indianola (44-20), Benton (41-12), Kirk (28-7), Oak Hill (34-18), Marshall (48-7) and Bayou (43-0).

“They have struggled this season,” Milton said. “They are well-coached, they have just struggled this season and don’t have a lot of seniors. We just need to come out and do what we did last week and set the tone early and take care of business.”