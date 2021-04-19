WINONA – A monument honoring the lives and legacy of three local aviators will soon become a reality.

Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver (R-Winona) informed the Winona Mayor and Board of Alderman that $150,000 has been appropriated by the state to build a veterans memorial honoring Winona natives, Col. Donald Peterson, an American astronaut; Ensign William Devotie Billingsley, the first Naval aviator to die in the line of duty; and Chief Master Sergeant Cal Hobbs, line chief for the 99 and 332nd Tuskegee Airmen.

According to Oliver, funds were appropriated for the project through a bond bill adopted in the 2020 session of the Mississippi Legislature.

The monument will be a “complete military memorial site,” according to Oliver, and include an approximate seven-foot bronze statue of Peterson, historical monuments of Billingsley and Hobbs, a concrete base and parking access. It will be constructed on the northwest corner of the Highway 51 and Middleton Road intersection.

“[Mississippi Department of Transportation] engineers gave us the okay on the site,” Oliver said.

Oliver said local landscape architect Joby Jackson agreed to design the memorial, and Michigan artist Brett Grill, who has experience in creating sculptures of astronauts, will be commissioned to create the Peterson statue.

In 2019, a grassroots effort was developed, and volunteers planned a special event in honor of Peterson, who passed away on May 27, 2018, as well as construct a monument in his memory. Private donations were received, and both the City of Winona and Montgomery County committed $10,000 each to construct the monument.

However, Oliver said he said he hopes the state appropriated money will cover the entire cost of the project without the county and city’s contribution.

Peterson served as a mission specialist on the inaugural voyage of the Challenger shuttle in 1983.

For five days and 23 minutes, Peterson traveled at 18,000 miles an hour, orbiting the earth. The mission of the voyage was to launch tracking and data relay satellites which provide communications between objects in orbit and those on the ground. In the process, he got to do a spacewalk to test the team’s ability to repair the shuttle while it orbited 170 miles above the earth.

Peterson was born in Winona on October 22, 1933, to Pete and Mabel Peterson and was raised in a house on Summit Street. He graduated from Winona High School prior to his admittance into the United States Military Academy at West Point. After graduating West Point, Peterson began a long career in the U.S. Air Force that culminated with his mission to space in 1983.

Billingsley, designated as Naval Aviator No.9, was one of the U.S. Navy’s “Bird Men,” a group of pioneer aviators that began training on the Wright B-2 aircraft in 1913, the first aviation base for the U.S. Navy. On January 20, 1913, Billingsley was killed in an aircraft accident over the Chesapeake Bay near the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, the first naval and military aviator to die in the line of duty.

He is buried in Oakwood Cemetery in Winona.

Hobbs served in the military for 20 years before retiring in 1964. He first enlisted in 1944 in Omaha, N.E., and worked his way up from aviation cadet to sergeant in 22 months. He was a member of the first African American Aviation Mechanics class at Amarillo Army Air Base, and he was line chief for the 99 and 332nd famous Tuskegee Airmen. He completed aerial gunnery school and was a crew chief of the first KC-135 refueling aircraft at Mather Air Force Base, working his way to Chief Master Sergeant. Hobbs died in 2011 at the age of 87.

“What percentage of communities across our nation can boast a NASA specialist engineer on one of their space flights began in a little hometown?” Oliver said. “One in a million? It is so rare.”

Oliver said he hopes the monument will continue to educate children about Peterson’s legacy long into the future.

“Children, after we are gone, need to know his commitment to education, his commitment to his career,” he said. “It can be done. I think that is important to young people here. Hopefully, it will inspire them. Hopefully, it will inspire everyone young and old.”

Oliver said the memorial will honor all three aviators’ remarkable lives and careers.

“To me, it is about these men and the sacrifices they made to put them in the position to do what they did [for our nation.].”